Top 10 Shahid Kapoor rom-com movies on OTT and YouTube for a breezy weekend

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Shahid Kapoor stepped into his rom-com era a bit with his recent release. It refreshed so many memories of his fans who loved his Chocolate Boy era 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the last couple of years, we saw Shahid pushing his boundaries and experimenting with films. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While this phase has been a revelation, his rom-com era will remain the favourite of many. Let's bring it back, shall we?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First up, we have Ishq Vishk. His debut as the lead. Watch this one also starring Amrita Rao on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The multi-starrer romance drama Dil Maange More is available on YouTube to watch for free. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid and Amrita Rao and many other celebs starrer Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi! is on YouTube. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

36 China Town starred Kareena opposite Shahid. This one is on ZEE5 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup Chup Ke also saw Kareena and Shahid's pairing. Watch this multi-starrer rom-com on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fool N Final which saw Shahid reuniting with Ayesha Takia is on JioCinema and Plex. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met, one of the bests of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is on Amazon Prime Video.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phata Poster Nikla Hero starring Shahid and Ileana D'Cruz is on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Rajkumar starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha can be watched on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor recently released on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Korean skincare routine to adopt

 

 Find Out More