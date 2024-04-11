Top 10 Shahid Kapoor rom-com movies on OTT and YouTube for a breezy weekend
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 11, 2024
Shahid Kapoor stepped into his rom-com era a bit with his recent release. It refreshed so many memories of his fans who loved his Chocolate Boy era
In the last couple of years, we saw Shahid pushing his boundaries and experimenting with films.
While this phase has been a revelation, his rom-com era will remain the favourite of many. Let's bring it back, shall we?
First up, we have Ishq Vishk. His debut as the lead. Watch this one also starring Amrita Rao on Amazon Prime Video.
The multi-starrer romance drama Dil Maange More is available on YouTube to watch for free.
Shahid and Amrita Rao and many other celebs starrer Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi! is on YouTube.
36 China Town starred Kareena opposite Shahid. This one is on ZEE5
Chup Chup Ke also saw Kareena and Shahid's pairing. Watch this multi-starrer rom-com on Netflix.
Fool N Final which saw Shahid reuniting with Ayesha Takia is on JioCinema and Plex.
Jab We Met, one of the bests of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is on Amazon Prime Video.
Phata Poster Nikla Hero starring Shahid and Ileana D'Cruz is on ZEE5.
R Rajkumar starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha can be watched on JioCinema.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor recently released on Amazon Prime Video.
