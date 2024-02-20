Top 10 shonen anime on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
One Piece, one of the longest-running series about pirates on a treasure hunt, known for its humor and diverse characters. On Netflix.
Demon Slayer, a thrilling story of revenge where a boy trains to become a demon slayer after his family is attacked. On Netflix.
Classic battle anime Dragon Ball X centered on Goku and his friends defending Earth against villains. On Prime Video.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a multigenerational saga following the Joestar family with unique powers and witty humor. On Prime Video.
Adventure series with a complex power system and well-developed characters, Watch Hunter x Hunter on Netflix.
Death Note is an exploration of morality and justice as a teenager possesses a notebook that kills people on demand. On Netflix.
Yu Yu Hakusho is an anime is full of engaging characters, balancing action and humor. On Netflix.
Jujutsu Kaisen, a new and fast-paced exciting blend of action and comedy with creative villains. On Netflix.
Gintama, a sci-fi comedy set in an alternate Edo era, known for its hilarious storytelling. On Crunchyroll.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Highly acclaimed adaptation with a rich story and impressive. On Crunchyroll.
