Top 10 shonen anime on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

One Piece, one of the longest-running series about pirates on a treasure hunt, known for its humor and diverse characters. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Demon Slayer, a thrilling story of revenge where a boy trains to become a demon slayer after his family is attacked. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classic battle anime Dragon Ball X centered on Goku and his friends defending Earth against villains. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a multigenerational saga following the Joestar family with unique powers and witty humor. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adventure series with a complex power system and well-developed characters, Watch Hunter x Hunter on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death Note is an exploration of morality and justice as a teenager possesses a notebook that kills people on demand. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yu Yu Hakusho is an anime is full of engaging characters, balancing action and humor. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jujutsu Kaisen, a new and fast-paced exciting blend of action and comedy with creative villains. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gintama, a sci-fi comedy set in an alternate Edo era, known for its hilarious storytelling. On Crunchyroll.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Highly acclaimed adaptation with a rich story and impressive. On Crunchyroll.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 dating shows to get you pumped about love on OTT

 

 Find Out More