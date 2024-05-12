Top 10 short but intense Hindi crime thrillers to watch in a day on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Under the Banner of Heaven on Disney+ Hotstar explores religious extremism in Utah through a murder case investigated by Detective Jeb Pyre.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on SonyLIV, Barun Sobti stars in this whodunit about a groom's murder before his wedding, investigated by police officers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix, a police officer facing corruption and political interference in Bihar's law enforcement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seven Seconds on Netflix is about a hit-and-run in Jersey City, as a Detective uncovers corruption and cover-ups while seeking justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CAT on Netflix stars Randeep Hooda plays Gurnam Singh, a police informant infiltrating a drug cartel in Punjab, seeking revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Indrani Mukerjea Story is based on the real-life case of disappearance of Sheena Bora and its aftermath, on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men is also based on the true story of the Bhopal gas tragedy and the real heroes of the same, also on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ripley on Netflix follows a wealthy who hired Tom Ripley to travel to Italy and bring his vagabond son back home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Under the Bridge is the story of eight teens who get accused of a brutal murder which reveals unsettling truth about the real killer, on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
We Own This City on JioCinema, follows rogue police officers use their badges for personal gain, while a Detective investigates their corruption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mother’s Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT to watch with your mom
Find Out More