Top 10 short but intense Hindi crime thrillers to watch in a day on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Under the Banner of Heaven on Disney+ Hotstar explores religious extremism in Utah through a murder case investigated by Detective Jeb Pyre.

Kohrra on SonyLIV, Barun Sobti stars in this whodunit about a groom's murder before his wedding, investigated by police officers.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix, a police officer facing corruption and political interference in Bihar's law enforcement.

Seven Seconds on Netflix is about a hit-and-run in Jersey City, as a Detective uncovers corruption and cover-ups while seeking justice.

CAT on Netflix stars Randeep Hooda plays Gurnam Singh, a police informant infiltrating a drug cartel in Punjab, seeking revenge.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story is based on the real-life case of disappearance of Sheena Bora and its aftermath, on Netflix.

The Railway Men is also based on the true story of the Bhopal gas tragedy and the real heroes of the same, also on Netflix.

Ripley on Netflix follows a wealthy who hired Tom Ripley to travel to Italy and bring his vagabond son back home.

Under the Bridge is the story of eight teens who get accused of a brutal murder which reveals unsettling truth about the real killer, on Hotstar.

We Own This City on JioCinema, follows rogue police officers use their badges for personal gain, while a Detective investigates their corruption.

