Top 10 short Korean dramas to watch on a boring weekend
Nishant
| Jul 07, 2024
Weak Hero Class 1 follows a smart student, uses clever tactics to protect himself from a criminal organization.
Here’s My Plan follows a revenge-hungry pickpocketer who’s life changes after meeting a restaurant owner.
Death’s Game follows Choi Yi Jae who tries to end his life but gets cursed by Death to repeatedly reincarnate and die.
The Hymn of Death is a tragic love story of writer and a soprano inspiring Korea’s first pop song.
A Shop for Killers follows a woman who uncovers her late uncle’s secret life as a killer, discovering a dark and perilous world.
Vigilante, a police university student, becomes a vigilante to seek justice for his mother's murder after the lenient punishment of the killer.
The Most Beautiful Goodbye is the heartbreaking story of a terminally ill woman preparing her family for her departure.
Anna follows Anna who becomes ensnared in a web of lies that drastically change her life and challenge her reality.
Can You Deliver Time? 2002 follows Kim Woo Ri accidentally travels back to 2002, experiencing nostalgia and gaining new life perspectives.
Soundtrack #1 is a 4-episode-long drama following long-time friends whose friendship starts turning into romance as they live together.
