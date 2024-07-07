Top 10 short Korean dramas to watch on a boring weekend

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2024

Weak Hero Class 1 follows a smart student, uses clever tactics to protect himself from a criminal organization.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here’s My Plan follows a revenge-hungry pickpocketer who’s life changes after meeting a restaurant owner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death’s Game follows Choi Yi Jae who tries to end his life but gets cursed by Death to repeatedly reincarnate and die.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hymn of Death is a tragic love story of writer and a soprano inspiring Korea’s first pop song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Shop for Killers follows a woman who uncovers her late uncle’s secret life as a killer, discovering a dark and perilous world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vigilante, a police university student, becomes a vigilante to seek justice for his mother's murder after the lenient punishment of the killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Most Beautiful Goodbye is the heartbreaking story of a terminally ill woman preparing her family for her departure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anna follows Anna who becomes ensnared in a web of lies that drastically change her life and challenge her reality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can You Deliver Time? 2002 follows Kim Woo Ri accidentally travels back to 2002, experiencing nostalgia and gaining new life perspectives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundtrack #1 is a 4-episode-long drama following long-time friends whose friendship starts turning into romance as they live together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Garudan and other South movies about friendship and loyalty

 

 Find Out More