Top 10 shows and movies on OTT that will inspire you to pursue your dreams
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Unstoppable demonstrates the resilience and strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It tells the tales of those who overcame hardship and used their setbacks as stepping stones.
In Dare to Dream, viewers go on a life-changing voyage of self-discovery and pursuing their own passions.
Rise and Shine is a compelling television series that celebrates the amazing accomplishments of women all throughout the world.
The inspirational stories in From Zero to Hero tell tales of individuals who began at zero and went on to achieve great success. Watch it on Netflix.
A groundbreaking web series called Breaking Barriers tells the stories of remarkable people who defied social expectations and constraints. You can watch it on Netflix.
Prodigious introvert Beth Harmon, orphaned at the young age of nine, learns and becomes an expert chess player in 1960s USA in the show The Queen's Gambit.
In the movie The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, a man by the name of Walter embarks on an unexpected journey just as he and his coworkers face termination.
Based on a true story, Into the Wild tells the tale of Christopher McCandless, who leaves his regular life behind in search of the true beauty of the natural world and our own.
The acronym for Child of Deaf Adults is CODA. The protagonist of the narrative, Ruby must choose between helping her family run their fishing business and pursuing her dream of attending Berklee College of Music.
In the movie Brittany Runs a Marathon, a hard-partying woman gets a shocking wake-up call after a visit to the doctor reveals how unwell she is.
