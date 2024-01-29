Top 10 side-splitting South Indian comedy movies that are must-watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Jathi Ratnalu is a Telugu movie following 3 unemployed graduates who attempt to find jobs. On Prime Video.
Dhamaka is a Telugu action-comedy movie filled with witty dialogues and action sequences. On Netflix.
Super Deluxe is a Tamil black comedy movie that creates thought-provoking situations. On Netflix.
Kumki is a Tamil movie filled with adorable moments that will make you nothing but smile. On Prime Video.
Karthikeya 2 is a historical mystery combined with adventure and comical elements. On Zee5.
Maaveeran is a Tamil movie with a really unique premise with hilarious escapades. On Prime Video.
June is a satirical black comedy that explores the absurdity of social media in Malayalam. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Oh My Kadavule is a witty romantic comedy following 2 childhood friends. On Zee5.
Kurup is a Malayalam suspenseful comedy-drama is based on the real-life mystery of a missing man. On Netflix.
Lucky Man is a Kannada rom-com following a man unhappy with his married life. On Prime Video.
