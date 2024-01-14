Top 10 Slapstick comedies to watch on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Jim Carrey’s Me, Myself and Irene is a comedy-drama of him trying to escort Irene but his alter ego coming up at the worst times. On Apple TV.
Dumb and Dumber. Story of two individuals now on a run after returning a bag that was connected to a kidnapping. On Prime Video.
There's Something About Mary is a comedy romance movie about a geek who is trying to woo Mary with extreme measures. On Prime Video.
Tom and Jerry is a classic cartoon series however, their movie offers no less drama or comical sequences in that movie. On YouTube.
Airplane! is a comedy thriller of a former pilot with a fear of flying who is given the task of landing perfectly in order to save the lives of many. On Prime Video.
Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a classic mystery adventure of Robin Hood, a must-watch for many. On Prime Video.
Bean is another classical comedy drama starring Rowan Atkinson on JioCinema.
After a Coca-Cola bottle gets dropped from an airplane into a tribe making the tribal people think it's a gift from the Gods. Watch The Gods Must Be Crazy on YouTube.
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, a comedy family movie and a goto for many during Christmas. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows the bet between two con men trying to operate in the same town. On Apple TV.
