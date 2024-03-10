Top 10 slice-of-life Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Reply 1988, with its nostalgic charm, follows childhood friends navigating life, love, and growing up in 1988 Seoul. On Netflix.
Because This Is My First Life follows two strangers who enter a contract marriage but develop real feelings. On Netflix.
Something in the Rain is a sweet rom-com of a woman who reunites with her sister's best friend, but an age gap creates a hurdle. On Netflix.
Fight For My Way is the story of two best friends as they chase their dreams. On Zee5.
Our Blues explores love, loss, joy, and hope through diverse characters on Jeju islands. On Netflix.
Set back in 1998, Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows two young people who find friendship and support in each other. On Netflix.
Age of Youth follows five college roommates as they experience friendship, love, self-discovery, and youthful challenges. On Prime Video.
Hospital Playlist revolves around five doctor friends who balance work, life, and their unshakeable friendship. On Netflix.
My Mister is the story of a struggling young woman and a burdened middle-aged man finding solace in their friendship. On Netflix.
Three single friends in their 30s navigate careers, friendships, and complex love lives in Be Melodramatic on Netflix.
