Top 10 slice-of-life Studio Ghibli movies to stream on Netflix
Nishant
| Jul 05, 2024
My Neighbor Totoro follows Sisters Satsuki and Mei who move to the countryside and discover a world of friendly forest spirits.
Spirited Away, young Chihiro stumbles into a magical world ruled by spirits and gods, where she must navigate strange challenges to save her parents.
Princess Mononoke follows young warrior Ashitaka gets involved between the conflict of two warring clans.
Howl's Moving Castle revolves around Sophie, transformed into an elderly woman by a witch, finds herself in the moving castle of a mysterious wizard.
Kiki's Delivery Service, young witch Kiki starts her own delivery service discovering independence and self-confidence along the way.
Castle in the Sky, Sheeta and Pazu embark on a high-flying adventure to discover the secrets of a legendary floating island.
Ponyo follows a goldfish named Ponyo who dreams of becoming human after befriending a boy named Sosuke.
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya revolves around Kaguya being courted by five men who have to do impossible tasks to marry her.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Princess Nausicaä fights to protect her peaceful valley.
From Up on Poppy Hill is set in 1963 Yokohama where students at a high school band together to save their clubhouse from demolition.
