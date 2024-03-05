Top 10 slow-burn romance movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Something in the Rain follows the story of a woman in her 30s who falls for her best friend's younger brother. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alice & Jack is a slow-burn romance about a couple with an on-again-off-again relationship over decades. On Channel 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Before trilogy shows a couple's relationship unfolding over nine years in real-time through three separate films. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Past Lives explores the complexities of love and sacrifice following a woman reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Beloved Summer features former classmates who reunite after a documentary they filmed in high school goes viral. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moonlight is a coming-of-age story about a Black man navigating love, sexuality, and societal expectations. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice revolves around a cellist who reconnects with her former classmate who runs a bookstore. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Harry Met Sally explores the question of friendship and love between two people over 12 years. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Run features ex-lovers who have a pact to meet and travel across the country if one texts RUN. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar that you can watch for free

 

 Find Out More