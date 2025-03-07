Top 10 must-watch Korean dramas if you loved Vincenzo
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 07, 2025
Here’s a list of Korean shows like Vincenzo you must watch
Lawless Lawyer follows a former gangster who turned attorney to take revenge.
Hyena highlights the rivalry between two cunning lawyers.
The Fiery Priest follows an unconventional catholic priest who teams up with a detective and ruthless prosecutor to fight.
Taxi Driver follows a former special forces officer who seeks revenge for victims.
The Devil Judge sets in a dystopian society where trials are broadcasted directly on TV.
Good Manager follows an unorthodox accountant who joins a corrupt company.
Vagabond follows a stuntman who gets involved in a conspiracy.
Itaewon Class revolves around an ex-convict who opens a small restaurant.
Law School centers around a group of students and professors of a prestigious school.
Beyond Evil follows two detectives who make a unique bond.
