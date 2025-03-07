Top 10 must-watch Korean dramas if you loved Vincenzo

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2025

Here’s a list of Korean shows like Vincenzo you must watch

Lawless Lawyer follows a former gangster who turned attorney to take revenge.

Hyena highlights the rivalry between two cunning lawyers.

The Fiery Priest follows an unconventional catholic priest who teams up with a detective and ruthless prosecutor to fight.

Taxi Driver follows a former special forces officer who seeks revenge for victims.

The Devil Judge sets in a dystopian society where trials are broadcasted directly on TV.

Good Manager follows an unorthodox accountant who joins a corrupt company.

Vagabond follows a stuntman who gets involved in a conspiracy.

Itaewon Class revolves around an ex-convict who opens a small restaurant.

Law School centers around a group of students and professors of a prestigious school.

Beyond Evil follows two detectives who make a unique bond.

