Top 10 soothing movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to relieve stress

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

In the romance comedy Crazy Rich Asians, a Chinese economist who was born in America goes to Singapore with her partner.

A coming-of-age drama, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three friends who have varied perspectives on life and love and how their friendship changes with time.

A 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion company is the subject of the comedy-drama The Intern.

The Big Sick is a romantic comedy based on the true tale of an American-Pakistani comedian who falls in love with a student from the United States.

Hindi Medium: An affluent couple goes to tremendous measures to secure their daughter's admission to a famous English-medium school in this social satire.

In the spy comedy Get Smart, an awkward and incompetent analyst gets promoted to a field agent role and works alongside an experienced agent to foil a terrorist plot.

The Dictator is a political satire about a despotic and strange dictator who goes to New York to address the UN but is abducted and replaced by a lookalike.

In the romance drama The Lunchbox, a lonely housewife begins exchanging notes with a stranger after a lunchbox is sent accidentally.

Unpaused is a collection of five short films that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, explore themes of love, optimism, resiliency, and fresh starts.

Hera Pheri is a comedy that centers on three unfortunate and striving men who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot and find themselves in amusing circumstances.

