Top 10 soothing movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to relieve stress
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
In the romance comedy Crazy Rich Asians, a Chinese economist who was born in America goes to Singapore with her partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age drama, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three friends who have varied perspectives on life and love and how their friendship changes with time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion company is the subject of the comedy-drama The Intern.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Sick is a romantic comedy based on the true tale of an American-Pakistani comedian who falls in love with a student from the United States.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hindi Medium: An affluent couple goes to tremendous measures to secure their daughter's admission to a famous English-medium school in this social satire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the spy comedy Get Smart, an awkward and incompetent analyst gets promoted to a field agent role and works alongside an experienced agent to foil a terrorist plot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dictator is a political satire about a despotic and strange dictator who goes to New York to address the UN but is abducted and replaced by a lookalike.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the romance drama The Lunchbox, a lonely housewife begins exchanging notes with a stranger after a lunchbox is sent accidentally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unpaused is a collection of five short films that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, explore themes of love, optimism, resiliency, and fresh starts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri is a comedy that centers on three unfortunate and striving men who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot and find themselves in amusing circumstances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian stars who are outsiders and have no Godfather
Find Out More