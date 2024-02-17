Top 10 South India movies with unexpected plot twists to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Vikram Vedha on Amazon Prime Video is about a gangster who surrenders to a cop, tells him a story leaving him with jumbled thoughts.
Irul on Netflix revolves around a couple who takes shelter in a home after their car breaks down. The owner though is quite twisted.
Churuli is about two cops hunting for a gangster in a small village. But what comes in the end will leave you shocked. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Pizza on Disney+Hotstar is about a pizza delivery man going to a mansion to deliver the parcel. Unexpected events take place from here on.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer U-Turn revolves around a journalist who finds out that people are getting killed after breaking a traffic rule. Watch the film on Zee5.
Drishyam is the most twisted and engaging crime thriller. Mohanlal is a father saving his family from getting caught for the crime they committed. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on MX Player. It is the story of Police officer Deepak who loses his leg while investigating the case of mysterious death of a couple.
Anukokunda Oka Roju on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a girl who suffers from amnesia after attending a party and then there are people out to kill her.
Ratsasan is about a cop trying to hunt a psychotic serial killer whose target are school kids. It is shocking and engaging. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Lucifer is a political drama starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and more. It is on Amazon Prime Video and a must watch.
Lucia is about substance abuse and more. A man struggling to sleep finds a drug that makes him daydream. It is on MX Player.
Thani Oruvan plot revolves around an undercover officer and a scientist who commits a lot of malpractices.
