Top 10 South Indian action films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Jigarthanda Double X on Netflix is a story about a filmmaker and a gangster.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a fight between a cop and a notorious gangster.
Master on Amazon Prime Video is a clash between an alcoholic professor and a troublesome student.
KGF on Amazon Prime Video is a story about gangster's rise to power.
Thani Oruvan on MX Player is a story about a cop's pursuit of a cunning criminal.
Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video is a political drama.
Petta on Netflix is a story about a gangster's return to his past life.
Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a man's fight against tyranny in a village.
Vishwaroopam on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about the RAW agent's mission to catch the terrorist.
Sarkar on Netflix is a story about a man's fight against corruption in politics.
