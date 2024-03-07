Top 10 South Indian action films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Jigarthanda Double X on Netflix is a story about a filmmaker and a gangster.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a fight between a cop and a notorious gangster.

Master on Amazon Prime Video is a clash between an alcoholic professor and a troublesome student.

KGF on Amazon Prime Video is a story about gangster's rise to power.

Thani Oruvan on MX Player is a story about a cop's pursuit of a cunning criminal.

Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video is a political drama.

Petta on Netflix is a story about a gangster's return to his past life.

Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a man's fight against tyranny in a village.

Vishwaroopam on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about the RAW agent's mission to catch the terrorist.

Sarkar on Netflix is a story about a man's fight against corruption in politics.

