Top 10 South Indian action thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Aaranya Kaandam is a Tamil neo-noir gangster film on Amazon Prime Video that received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.
Eega, a Telugu fantasy film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, known for its innovative storyline and visual effects. Watch it on Netflix.
Lucia is a Kannada psychological thriller film on Prime Video that gained praise for its unique narrative structure and gripping storyline.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe is another Kannada movie that is known for its nonlinear narrative and intense performances, available for free on YouTube.
Soodhu Kavvum is a Tamil black comedy thriller film on Zee5 that garnered attention for its quirky characters and unpredictable plot twists.
RangiTaranga, a Kannada mystery thriller film noted for its atmospheric cinematography and suspenseful storyline. Watch for free on MX Player.
Jigarthanda, a famous Tamil crime thriller film that received acclaim for its innovative storytelling and strong performances. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
U-Turn is a Kannada supernatural thriller film with a suspenseful plot and engaging narrative which will keep you hooked. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Thani Oruvan, a Tamil action thriller film that combines a gripping storyline and well-executed action sequences. Streaming for free on MX Player.
Kshanam, a Telugu thriller film praised for its tight screenplay and suspenseful plot. Available on Sun NXT.
