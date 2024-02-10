Top 10 South Indian action thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Aaranya Kaandam is a Tamil neo-noir gangster film on Amazon Prime Video that received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega, a Telugu fantasy film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, known for its innovative storyline and visual effects. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a Kannada psychological thriller film on Prime Video that gained praise for its unique narrative structure and gripping storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is another Kannada movie that is known for its nonlinear narrative and intense performances, available for free on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soodhu Kavvum is a Tamil black comedy thriller film on Zee5 that garnered attention for its quirky characters and unpredictable plot twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RangiTaranga, a Kannada mystery thriller film noted for its atmospheric cinematography and suspenseful storyline. Watch for free on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jigarthanda, a famous Tamil crime thriller film that received acclaim for its innovative storytelling and strong performances. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn is a Kannada supernatural thriller film with a suspenseful plot and engaging narrative which will keep you hooked. Watch it on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan, a Tamil action thriller film that combines a gripping storyline and well-executed action sequences. Streaming for free on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kshanam, a Telugu thriller film praised for its tight screenplay and suspenseful plot. Available on Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 highest paid Kannada film industry stars

 

 Find Out More