Top 10 South Indian comedy movies on Netflix that'll make your stomach ache due to laughter 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Ante Sundaraniki stars Nani and Nazriya Nazim in lead roles. 

It is a rom-com wherein a man from an orthodox Hindu family trains his GF to pretend to be a Brahmin. 

Bro stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in lead roles. It is a remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. 

Nothing like a rom-com starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan. Watch Bujjigadu Made In Chennai now. 

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don is a coming-of-age comedy movie. It follows the story of Chakaravarthi who reminisces about his college days and his life purpose. 

F3: Fun and Frustration stars Venkatesh and Varun Tej. The movie has so many South movie references. 

Japan starring Karthi follows the story of a notorious master thief who steals from a jewellery shop. 

Naai Sekar Returns is a comedy movie about a dognapper. It stars Vadivelu in the lead role. 

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case stars Biju Menon and Roshan Matthew. It is a hilarious action comedy film wherein two people try to get even with each other. 

Saakini Daakini is a Telugu language action comedy movie starring two female leads. 

Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas take on the lead roles as police trainees. 

Tughlaq Durbar is a comedy thriller movie starring Vijay Sethupathi. It is about a politician who develops an alter-ego that foils his crooked plans.

