Top 10 South Indian comedy movies on OTT that have a fantastic IMDb rating
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 28, 2024
Aavesham starring Fahaadh Faasil on Amazon Prime Video is the best action comedy drama that has released in recent times. It got a rating of 7.9.
Super Deluxe is a thriller comedy that is available Aha. The story revolves around an unfaithful wife, an angry boy and a transgender.
Nna Thaan Case Kodu is on Disney Plus Hotstar. The thriller comedy drama has an 8.2 rating on IMDb.
Mathu Vadalara is on Amazon Prime Video. With a rating of 8.2, the film is about two delivery agents who want to make quick money.
Kirik Party is a romantic comedy with a rating of 8.2. It is available on JioCinema.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya on MX Player has a rating of 8.3. It is about a detective who has to solve a mysterious case.
Premalu has a 7.8 rating and is on Aha. It is a romantic comedy drama about a man who finds himself stuck between two potential partners.
Geetha Govindam on Disney Plus Hotstar is also a romantic comedy film with a rating of 7.7.
Avane Srimannarayana is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. It has a rating of 7.7.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on Netflix. It is about Bantu who gets to know that he is actually a heir of a rich family. It has 7.3 rating.
