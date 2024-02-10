Top 10 South Indian coming-of-age movies on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Sachein follows two college friends who fall in love, and the guy challenges the girl to fall for him in 30 days. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Premam is a man's life and romantic relationships across different stages, navigating love, heartbreak, and self-discovery on Disney+ Hotstar.
A teenager strives to get into the same college as his crush, facing academic challenges. Watch Boy on Prime Video.
Kirrak Party is a nostalgic look back at college life, highlighting friendship and fun moments. Available on Sun NXT.
Kumbalangi Nights is a poignant film exploring the lives of 4 brothers in a coastal village showcasing their individual struggles and aspirations. Watch it on Prime Video.
College students from diverse backgrounds bond and explore themes of friendship and success in Kerintha on Disney+ Hotstar.
Happy Days celebrates the joyful memories of college life, emphasizing the value of friendship. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
College sweethearts reconnect years later after drifting apart, bringing back memories and love in Googly. Stream it on Zee5.
A love triangle unfolds between classmates, with unexpected twists at an engagement ceremony. Watch Yuvaraju on Amazon Prime Video.
Aanandham follows engineering students on a college trip to explore love, friendship, and life's complexities. Stream it on Sun NXT.
