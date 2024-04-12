Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Anukshanam can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
V1 Murder Case on Amazon Prime Video is a crime thriller that will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan is a psychological thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Papanasam stars Kamal Haasan who gets entangled in a murder case. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru is a story of a cop who investigates a rapist-killer on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a retired police officer on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in main roles can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kumar's directoriral U-Turn can be streamed on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over starring Taapsee Paanu is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 TV actresses from the 90s who still look young and attractive
Find Out More