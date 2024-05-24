Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on OTT that are entertaining AF
Nikita Thakkar
| May 24, 2024
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on MX Player. Inspector Deepak faces several challenges as he tries to solve the case of a couple's murder.
Viduthalai Part 1 is on Zee5. The story revolves around a newly recruited police officer who is in a fix when his seniors try to capture a leader.
Visaranai movie is on Netflix. It is a Tamil crime thriller narrating the story of four labourers who are forced to confess a crime they have not committed.
Kavaludaari is on Prime Video. A traffic police finds three mysterious skulls on a construction site and a thrilling investigation begins.
Tamil version of Vikram Vedha starring R Madhava, Vijay Sethupathi is on MX Player. A criminal leaves a no-nonsense cop thinking with his stories.
Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller Oppam will give you goosebumps. It is about a judge trying to keep his daughter safe. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Kannur Squad is on Disney+Hotstar. A team of police officers are on a nation-wide hunt of a criminal gang.
Evaru on Amazon Prime Video has a rating of 8.1. The story is of an inspector uncovering some harsh truths while investigating senior officer's murder.
Twenty One Gms is a crime thriller by Bibin Krishna. It is about cop Kishore who investigates series of murders in Kochi.
vada chennai
