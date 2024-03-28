Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mar 28, 2024
Drishyam stars Mohanlal who tries to save his family. Watch on Netflix.
Saani Kaayidham is a gripping Tamil crime thriller to watch on Prime Video.
HIT -1 on Prime Video is about a high-profile missing persons case.
Kavaaludaari is a Kannada crime thriller to watch on Prime Video.
Ela Veezha Poonchira is a Malayalam mystery thriller to watch on Prime Video.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a perfect crime thriller.
Yashoda stars Samantha and will keep you glued.
Cold Case on Prime Video is about the investigation of a perplexing murder case.
Ratsasan on Prime Video is a tense psychological thriller in Tamil.
A Tamil detective thriller which stars Vishal as a private investigator can be watched on Prime.
