Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Drishyam stars Mohanlal who tries to save his family. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saani Kaayidham is a gripping Tamil crime thriller to watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT -1 on Prime Video is about a high-profile missing persons case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavaaludaari is a Kannada crime thriller to watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ela Veezha Poonchira is a Malayalam mystery thriller to watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a perfect crime thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda stars Samantha and will keep you glued.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cold Case on Prime Video is about the investigation of a perplexing murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan on Prime Video is a tense psychological thriller in Tamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Tamil detective thriller which stars Vishal as a private investigator can be watched on Prime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 investigative web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More