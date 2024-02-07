Top 10 South Indian cult-classics on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Nayakan, a gangster saga exploring rise and fall of a Mumbai don, starring legendary Kamal Haasan. On Prime Video.
Baasha, an action entertainer starring Rajinikanth as a vigilante who is beloved for his larger-than-life persona and iconic dialogues. On YouTube.
Arjun Reddy, a recent controversial movie that explores love, addiction, and self-destruction, lauded for raw performances and bold storytelling. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Aval Appadithan was an experimental psychological thriller known for non-linear storytelling and exploration of human psyches. On Aha.
Anbe Sivam was a heartwarming dramedy about a mentally challenged person and his caretaker, with innocent humor and emotional depth. On Prime Video.
Vikram another recent release and a pan-Indian blockbuster action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Om was also an Experimental surrealist film exploring multiple narratives and philosophical themes, known for its unconventional style. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Lucia, a psychological science fiction film exploring dreams and alternate realities, gaining cult status for its storytelling and visual effects. On Prime Video.
Ugramm is a raw and intense neo-noir revenge drama, acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of violence and social issues. On Zee5.
Kantara, a recent mythological thriller set in coastal Karnataka, lauded for unique blend of action, and environmental themes. On Netflix.
