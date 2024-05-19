Top 10 South Indian cult classics that are still available on OTT platforms

Nishant

Nayakan, released in 1987 starring Kamal Haasan as a gangster in this rise and fall of a powerful underworld don. On Prime Video.

Baasha is a classic Rajinikanth movie about the short story about a reformed gangster who returns home after years away. On YouTube.

Vikram released in 1986 was an action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan in eight different roles. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Minnale is a feel-good romantic comedy starring Madhavan and Reema Sen in key roles. On YouTube.

Pudhupettai is a gritty gangster film stars Dhanush and is known for its realistic portrayal of the Mumbai underworld. On Aha.

Sagara Sangamam, also starring Kamal Haasan, delves into the life of a classical dancer. On YouTube.

Anbe Sivam is a heartwarming comedy-drama starring Kamal Haasan and Madhavan about the importance of love and compassion. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Ustad Hotel is a delightful coming-of-age story about a young man who follows his dream of becoming a chef. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drishyam starring Mohanlal, this suspense thriller became a massive hit and has been remade in several languages. On Prime Video.

Mouna Ragam, directed by Mani Ratnam, this film explores the complexities of marriage and personal freedom. On Prime Video.

