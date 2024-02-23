Top 10 South Indian dark thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is about a mysterious death and a police officer whose life takes a drastic turn. Watch it on MX Player or ZEE5.
U Turn starring Samantha revolves around the mysterious death of a motorist on a flyover. An intern journalist is investigating the same but she gets accused of his death.
Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Rahul Ravindran, Aadhi Pinisetty and more. Watch it on SonyLiv or Amazon Prime Video.
Ratsasan is about a young man who gives up filmmaking to investigate the death of his father. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathiraa is a slasher crime thriller about a criminologist who has to investigate serial killings. Watch it on Aha or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhaagamathie is a horror thriller starring Anushka Shetty. The twisted end will leave you shocked. Watch on ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha is a neo noir action thriller movie. It stars R Madhavan as Inspector Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha, a gangster.
Vikram Vedha is inspired by Baital Pachisi wherein Vedha upon capture tells Vikram three tales about good and evil which changes his perceptions of the same.
Game Over stars Taapsee Pannu as Swapna a PTSD patient. She lives with her maid. A serial killer enters her house and turns her life upside down. Watch it on Netflix.
Kavaludaari is a neo-noir thriller that follows the story of a traffic constable who seeks the help of a retired policeman to investigate the three skulls found near a construction side. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Thadam is about a murder and two lookalikes who are accused of killing the man. But the lookalikes claim they don't know each other. Watch Thadam on YouTube.
Valayam is a thriller movie about a couple, Aravind and Disha. Suddenly Disha goes missing. Valayam can be rented on YouTube.
