Top 10 South Indian family dramas on SonyLiv, Netflix and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

The Great Indian Kitchen on Prime Video is about woman tries to fit into the conventional family.

Nayattu on Netflix is about police officers who go on a run after they are framed for a crime by corrupt officials.

Karnan on Prime Video is about young man who is revolted by the inhuman treatment given to his villagers.

Drishyam on Netflix is one of the best suspense films that will keep you hooked.

96 on Amazon Prime Video is about Ramachandran and Janaki's lovestory.

Kumbalangi nights on Prime Video is about four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other.

Jersey on ZEE5 stars Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sanusha and Sathyaraj in main roles.

Sorarai Pottru on Prime Video is about young man who wants to launch his own airline service.

Oh Baby on Prime Video is about Savitri who unhappy with her life.

Middle Class on Prime Video is about middle class families, their dreams and much more.

