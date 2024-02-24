Top 10 South Indian family dramas on SonyLiv, Netflix and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
The Great Indian Kitchen on Prime Video is about woman tries to fit into the conventional family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayattu on Netflix is about police officers who go on a run after they are framed for a crime by corrupt officials.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karnan on Prime Video is about young man who is revolted by the inhuman treatment given to his villagers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Netflix is one of the best suspense films that will keep you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
96 on Amazon Prime Video is about Ramachandran and Janaki's lovestory.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi nights on Prime Video is about four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jersey on ZEE5 stars Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sanusha and Sathyaraj in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sorarai Pottru on Prime Video is about young man who wants to launch his own airline service.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh Baby on Prime Video is about Savitri who unhappy with her life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Middle Class on Prime Video is about middle class families, their dreams and much more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: Top 10 most gorgeous female characters from his movies
Find Out More