Top 10 South Indian films on OTT that are inspired by real events

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

Killing Veerappan chronicles Operation Veerappan, led by the Task Force to capture forest brigand Veerappan. On YouTube.

Skylab is set against the backdrop of the Skylab satellite failure inspired by real-world events. On SonyLIV.

Pada is a political thriller based on a real-life hostage situation involving the District Collector of Palakkad. On Prime Video.

Visaranai depicts the harrowing experiences of four wrongfully arrested laborers, shedding light on systemic oppression. On Netflix.

Traffic revolves around a complicated heart transplant surgery based on real-life events in Chennai. On Hotstar.

19.20.21 delves into the issues faced by the Malekudia tribe and the systemic oppression they endure. On Airtel Xtream.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band explores the intertwined lives of siblings Malli and Padma addressing societal biases. On Aha.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is an edge-of-the-seat thriller based on real incidents involving a police team's pursuit of a dacoit gang. On Hotstar.

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is a chaotic comedy of errors inspired by a real incident of retrograde amnesia. On Sun NXT.

Aa Dinagalu is a harrowing exploration of violence and crime in Bangalore, based on the assassination of Kotwal Ramachandra. On Zee5.

