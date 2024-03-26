Top 10 South Indian films on OTT that are inspired by real events
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
Killing Veerappan chronicles Operation Veerappan, led by the Task Force to capture forest brigand Veerappan. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Skylab is set against the backdrop of the Skylab satellite failure inspired by real-world events. On SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pada is a political thriller based on a real-life hostage situation involving the District Collector of Palakkad. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Visaranai depicts the harrowing experiences of four wrongfully arrested laborers, shedding light on systemic oppression. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Traffic revolves around a complicated heart transplant surgery based on real-life events in Chennai. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
19.20.21 delves into the issues faced by the Malekudia tribe and the systemic oppression they endure. On Airtel Xtream.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ambajipeta Marriage Band explores the intertwined lives of siblings Malli and Padma addressing societal biases. On Aha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is an edge-of-the-seat thriller based on real incidents involving a police team's pursuit of a dacoit gang. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is a chaotic comedy of errors inspired by a real incident of retrograde amnesia. On Sun NXT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aa Dinagalu is a harrowing exploration of violence and crime in Bangalore, based on the assassination of Kotwal Ramachandra. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi romance web series to watch on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT
Find Out More