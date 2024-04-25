Top 10 South Indian films with perfect action to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Sivaji: The Boss on Netflix is one of the best action films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali film series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's Lucifer is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran starring Dhanush cab be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai starring Dhanush on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anniyan is a psychological action thriller on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara streaming on Netflix will leave you teary-eyed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi is a power packed action thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies where Indian bravehearts defeat Pakistan to stream on OTT
Find Out More