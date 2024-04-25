Top 10 South Indian films with perfect action to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Sivaji: The Boss on Netflix is one of the best action films.

Baahubali film series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mohanlal's Lucifer is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Asuran starring Dhanush cab be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Vada Chennai starring Dhanush on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yash starrer KGF is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Anniyan is a psychological action thriller on Zee5.

Kantara streaming on Netflix will leave you teary-eyed.

Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaithi is a power packed action thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

