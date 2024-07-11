Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas on OTT that are quite thrilling
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 11, 2024
KGF Chapter 2 is on Prime Video. Yash as gangster Rocky Bhai who is also a messiah is just too good.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise is an action drama. The story is about a man rising to power to sandalwood smuggling. It's on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai is on Prime Video. Starring Dhanush, the gangster drama revolves around a carrom player who steps into the world of crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaapa is about clash of two rival gangster groups and a man trying to prove the innocence of his pregnant wife. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama King of Kotha on Disney+Hotstar is a thrilling story of a notorious gangster who is also worshipped.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fahaadh Faasil's gangster drama Aavesham on Prime Video is a little hatke. It is a comedy action drama but full of thrill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda is also a comedy drama revolving around an man snooping around a gangster to make a film. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranarangam is on Prime Video. The action drama is about a gangster who is wanting to reform.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jagame Thandhiram is an action crime drama revolving around a gangster who falls in love. Starring Dhanush, it is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nayakan is on Amazon Prime Video. The thrilling story is of a boy who runs away after stabbing a police officer to become a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Sarfira in theatres, watch these Top 10 films about big dreams coming true on OTT
Find Out More