Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas on OTT that are quite thrilling

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2024

KGF Chapter 2 is on Prime Video. Yash as gangster Rocky Bhai who is also a messiah is just too good.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action drama. The story is about a man rising to power to sandalwood smuggling. It's on Prime Video.

Vada Chennai is on Prime Video. Starring Dhanush, the gangster drama revolves around a carrom player who steps into the world of crime.

Kaapa is about clash of two rival gangster groups and a man trying to prove the innocence of his pregnant wife. Watch on Netflix.

Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama King of Kotha on Disney+Hotstar is a thrilling story of a notorious gangster who is also worshipped.

Fahaadh Faasil's gangster drama Aavesham on Prime Video is a little hatke. It is a comedy action drama but full of thrill.

Jigarthanda is also a comedy drama revolving around an man snooping around a gangster to make a film. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Ranarangam is on Prime Video. The action drama is about a gangster who is wanting to reform.

Jagame Thandhiram is an action crime drama revolving around a gangster who falls in love. Starring Dhanush, it is on Netflix.

Nayakan is on Amazon Prime Video. The thrilling story is of a boy who runs away after stabbing a police officer to become a gangster.

