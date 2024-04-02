Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Yash starrer KGF on Amazon Prime Video will leave you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yevadu which stars Ram Charan in main role is on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu movie Michael is available on Aha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa starring Allu Arjun is one of the most loved gangster dramas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi is seen as a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai stars Dhanush in main role on SonyLiv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's movie Kabali can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angamaly Diaries will keep you glued.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush's gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram can be watched on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's Pokiri is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 toxic love stories Bollywood has ever made to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More