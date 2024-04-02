Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Yash starrer KGF on Amazon Prime Video will leave you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yevadu which stars Ram Charan in main role is on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu movie Michael is available on Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun is one of the most loved gangster dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi is seen as a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai stars Dhanush in main role on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth's movie Kabali can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angamaly Diaries will keep you glued.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush's gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu's Pokiri is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 toxic love stories Bollywood has ever made to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More