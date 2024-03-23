Top 10 South Indian gangster movies to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Aaranya Kaandam that you can watch on MX Player, Prime Video and Disney.
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana stars Raj Shetty and Rishab Shetty that you can watch on Zee 5.
Pokiri is a original Telugu film that you can watch on Disney + Hotstar.
Nayakan is a Mani Ratnam's film that you can watch on Prime Video.
KGF 2 starring Yash in main role can be watched on Prime Video.
KGF 1 is a perfect gangster spectacle that you can watch on Prime Video.
Vada Chennai is on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.
Vikram starring Kamal Haasan is available on Disney + Hotstar and Zee5.
Kabali stars Rajinikanth that you can watch on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.
Pudhupettai can be streamed on Prime Video, MX Player, Disney + Hotstar.
