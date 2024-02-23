Top 10 South Indian high on thrills and chills crime sagas on Netflix and other OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Kaithi starring Karthi is on SonyLiv and Disney Plus Hotstar. It tells the story of an ex-convict who wants to meet his daughter after getting releasing from jail.
Aaranya Kaandam stars Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna and others. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar and is a gangster drama.
C U Soon deals with prostitution. Watch this gripping crime thriller movie only on Amazon Prime Video.
Jana Gana Mana talks about the murder of a professor. Prithviraj Sukumaran, a cop is sent in for investigation but lands in trouble. Watch this one on Netflix.
Kantara is a thriller movie starring Rishab Shetty. The movie is all set for a second part is in making. Watch it on Netflix.
KGF series is also a crime thriller movie. You can enjoy the films on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Lucifer is on SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video. It has a background of politics.
Malayankunju is a Malayalam thriller movie starring Fahadh Faasil, Alex Alister and more. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Visaranai is a crime thriller which will haunt you for a long time. Watch it on Netflix.
Yashoda starring Samantha is an action thriller movie starring Amazon Prime Video. Seeing Sam in action is amazing.
