Top 10 South Indian horror comedy movies to watch on ZEE5, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 29, 2024
Aranmanai streaming on ZEE5 stars Raashii Khanna in main role.
Anando Brahma stars Taapsee Pannu in main role. Available on Zee 5.
Chandramukhi is a recently released horror film starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. Watch on Netflix.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax will leave you hooked to the screens. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Shivalinga starring Raghava Lawrence can be watched on Zee 5.
Kanchana starring Raghava Lawrence is one of the best horror films to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu will give you sleepless night. Can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Annabelle Sethupathi stars Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Raju Gari Gadhi stars Ashwin Baby, Nagarjuna Akkineni in main roles. Is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Devi on Zee 5 stars Tamannaah Bhatia in main role.
