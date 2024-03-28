Top 10 South Indian horror comedy movies to watch on ZEE5, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Aranmanai 3 stars Raashii Khanna and can be watched on Zee 5.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Raghava Lawrence starrer Shivalinga is streaming on Zee 5.

Raju Gari Gadhi is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chandramukhi is a classic horror comedy starring Rajinikanth. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kanchana on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect horror comedy film.

Annabelle Sethupathi stars Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taapse Pannu’s Anando Brahma is available on Zee 5.

Devi stars Tamannaah Bhatia in main role. Watch on Zee 5.

