Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi with a high IMDb rating to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 11, 2024
Jai Bhim movie has a glorious 8.7 rating on IMDb. The movie on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who fights against injustice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The Hindi dubbed version is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is on Disney+Hotstar. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2. Watch it to know Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Hi Nanna is Hi Pappa and it is on Netflix. It has a rating of 8.2. The movie revolves around father-daughter bond.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja has an IMDb rating of 8.6. It is abou a father who makes his life's mission to punish those who misbehaved with his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaathi's Hindi version is titled as Sir. The movie starring Dhanush as a professor is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harom Hara Hindi version is on JioCinema. The film has a rating of 7.9. It is about a man who gets into illegal activities after losing his job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vishwaroopam is on Disney+Hostar. Kamal Haasan's action-packed film has a rating of 7.9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR Hindi is on Netflix. The film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan set in British era in India has a rating of 7.8.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The film based on folklore is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Devara Part 1 cast fees: Here's how much Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are charging for the film
Find Out More