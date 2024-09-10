Top 10 South Indian movies on OTT with strong female characters that are a must-watch for all
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 10, 2024
Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing Nandini who is filled with rage and is seeking revenge against the Chola Empire. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gargi is on SonyLiv. It is about a woman who fights all odds to prove innocence of her father. Sai Pallavi plays the impressive lead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahanati is a biographical drama based on actress Savitri. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ponmagal Vandhal is on Aha. It is about a lawyer who takes up a twisted case to prove a woman's innocence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kitchen is about a woman who breaks the barriers and refrains from being a submissive wife. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uyare is about an acid attack survivor. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saani Kaayidham is about siblings planning to seek revenge from those who wronged their family. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Magalir Mattum is about women going on a girls trip and enjoying themselves to the core. Watch on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ammu is on Prime Video. It is about a woman who plans to teach a lesson to her abusive husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gatta Kusthi revolves around a wrestling champion who tries to fit into the mould of a traditional wife but in turn changes her husband's opinion. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before The Buckingham Murders, Top 8 detective thriller movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More