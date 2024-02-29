Top 10 South Indian movies on OTT you can finish watching within two hours

Vridhi Soodhan

Feb 29, 2024

The gripping thriller "Kappela" (Malayalam) centers on a young woman's chance meeting with an unknown person that has unanticipated repercussions.

The suspenseful criminal thriller "Kavaludaari" (Kannada) centers on a traffic police officer's inquiry into a long-standing unresolved case involving a missing person.

"Awe!" (Telugu) is an unorthodox anthology film with linked storylines that combine drama, mystery, and fantasy themes.

"Oh My Kadavule" (Tamil) is a touching romantic comedy about a young guy who, following the dissolution of his marriage, is given another opportunity at love.

"Care of Kancharapalem" (Telugu) is a slice-of-life drama that delves into the lives of several Kancharapalem locals.

In the suspenseful survival thriller "Helen" (Malayalam), a young woman becomes imprisoned in a freezer at her place of employment.

In "Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya" (Telugu), a shy photographer tries to prove his worth in a touching comedy-drama.

The psychological thriller "Lucia" (Kannada) defies comprehension by blurring the boundaries between reality and dreams.

A romantic drama about a young man's coming-of-age that chronicles his journey through love and heartbreak is called "Premam" (Malayalam).

"U Turn" (Telugu) is an engrossing thriller that centers on a journalist's inquiry into a string of unexplained deaths that happen at a busy city junction.

