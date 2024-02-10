Top 10 South Indian movies with 8 plus IMDb rating to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Jersey starring Nani as a cricketer is on Disney+Hotstar. The film has a rating of 8.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam 2 starring Mohalal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a fabulous rating of 8.4. The twisted story about a murder will leave your mind boggled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahanati has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of South Indian actress Savitri in this film. It is on MX PLayer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has a rating of 8.2. Prabhas' most successful film is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan available on Disney+Hotstar has a rating of 8.3. It is a crime thriller starring Vishnu Vishal as a cop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer Ustad Hotel on Disney+Hotstar received a rating of 8.3. It is about a chef who helps his grandfather to run a hotel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil's movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram has a rating of 8.3. It is about a photographer seeking revenge after getting beaten up. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe on Netflix has a rating of 8.3. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more are a part of it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha is on MX Player. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi cop-gangster drama got a rating of 8.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's movie Kaththi has a rating of 8.1. The Tamil action drama has Vijay in dual role. It is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam on Disney+Hotstar has a rating of 8.3. It is a coming-of-age romantic drama that left many impressed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan's movie Rangasthalam got a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. It is a village drama based in 1980s. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandesham that released in 1991 has a massive rating of 9 on 10 on IMDb. You can watch the comedy drama on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More