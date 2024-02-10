Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Vikram Vedha, a famous crime thriller starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, revolves around a police chase of a notorious gangster. It is steaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn, a supernatural thriller is about a journalist who investigates mysterious deaths. It stars Nayanthara and is streaming on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over is a mind-bending psychological crime thriller following the story of Swapna who copes with trauma. You can watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is a crime thriller that follows a retired officer who revisits past case. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Papanasam is about a businessman embroiled in a murder case; it is a remake of Drishyam that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu is about a hunt of a serial killer who murdered a policeman’s friend's daughter. Watch it on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V1 Murder Case follows a forensic expert who murders a young woman. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A psychological thriller, Ratsasan is about a cop tasked to find a serial killer. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru follows the investigation of a cop to find a rapist-killer. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is a crime thriller about a police officer who confronts ruthless gangsters. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar's family, educational background and more details

 

 Find Out More