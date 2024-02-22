Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
"Neram" (Netflix) is a suspenseful thriller that follows a guy as he struggles to pay back a loan shark in the midst of a string of unanticipated occurrences, including a murder.
"Drishyam" chronicles the dramatic game of cat and mouse that breaks out between a family and the police as they get entangled in a murder cover-up.
Watch the compelling thriller "Ratsasan" on Netflix to learn about a police officer looking into a string of horrifying killings that a psychotic murderer is planning.
A criminologist helps the police catch a serial killer who is targeting the police force itself in the suspenseful thriller "Anjaam Pathiraa" (available on Amazon Prime).
A man's desperate hunt for a missing woman is the subject of the suspenseful thriller "Kshanam", which reveals startling facts along the road.
"Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya" is a Telugu film that follows a shy photographer who becomes caught in a web of small-town secrets and tensions.
"U Turn" (Netflix) - Examines the unexplained fatalities that seem to be happening at a specific intersection, revealing sinister secrets along the way.
"Vikram Vedha" is a crime drama that delves into the battle between a renowned mobster in Chennai and a law-abiding police officer.
In "Memories" (Amazon Prime), a police detective faces his own personal problems while working against the clock to solve a string of killings.
"Lucia" (SonyLiv) tells the tale of a man who suffers from sleeplessness and becomes drawn into a murder investigation while fusing elements of mystery and psychological thriller.
