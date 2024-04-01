Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Rorschach is a perfect mystery psychological thriller film on Amazon Prime Video.

Visaranai is based on a novel named Lock Up. This is a perfect film to watch on weekends.

Anjaam Pathira on MX Player is about Anwar who is a criminologist helping the Kerala Police.

Mumbai Police on Disney+Hotsar will keep you glued.

Yashoda is a Telugu action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Amazon Prime Video.

U-Turn on Netflix will keep you hooked.

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a common man who can do anything for his family.

Vikram is a Tamil crime action thriller on Zee 5.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotsar is a treat for crime drama lovers.

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery thriller that you can watch on Disney+Hotstar.

