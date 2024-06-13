Top 10 South Indian mystery thriller movies to stream on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 13, 2024
Ratsasan on Prime Video is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Ram Kumar, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul, focusing on a police investigation.
Kaithi on Prime Video is a Tamil action thriller, featuring Karthi in a story about a convict trying to save the day during a police drug raid.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya on Prime Video is a Telugu movie starring Naveen Polishetty in an investigative thriller giving tribute to Sherlock Holmes.
Dasara on Netflix is a Telugu period action drama stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh, set against the backdrop of socio-political issues.
Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar centers on Georgekutty, who must protect his family after they commit an accidental crime.
Kantara on Netflix, is a Kannada action thriller depicting a conflict between a Kambala champion and a principled forest officer.
Siren on Disney+ Hotstar, a 2024 Tamil thriller starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthi Suresh following a complex plot involving multiple characters.
Por Thozhil on Sony LIV, a Tamil thriller marking Vignesh Raja's directorial debut in a tale about the strategic intricacies of war.
Thunivu on Netflix is a Tamil action heist film featuring Ajith Kumar as the mastermind behind a bank heist.
Jai Bhim on Prime Video is aTamil drama, based on true events from 1993, follows Sengeni, who seeks justice with the help of advocate Chandru.
