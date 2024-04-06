Top 10 South Indian mystery thrillers to watch on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Thunivu is a Tamil action heist movie revolving around a group of gangsters trying to heist a bank. On Netflix.

Gultoo, a modern cybercrime suspense thriller with relatable characters. On Aha.

U-Turn is a supernatural movie with Samantha Akkineni that will unnerve you. On Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha is the story of a cop chasing a criminal leading to a thought-provoking drama. On Hotstar

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru follows a cop investigating a couple's murder while faces his past with shocking twists. On MX Player

Jai Bhim is based on the true story of a lawyer fighting for justice of a poor tribal man who gets falsely accused. On Prime Video.

Ratsasan is a Tamil horror and psychological thriller only for the brave-hearted. On Hotstar.

Kavaludaari is a slow-burn police drama with intriguing twists and strong performances. On Prime Video.

Anjaam Pathira, a consulting criminologist helps solve a series of murders. On Aha.

Visaranai is a Tamil crime thriller exposing police corruption and the fight for justice. On Netflix.

