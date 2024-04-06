Top 10 South Indian mystery thrillers to watch on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 06, 2024
Thunivu is a Tamil action heist movie revolving around a group of gangsters trying to heist a bank. On Netflix.
Gultoo, a modern cybercrime suspense thriller with relatable characters. On Aha.
U-Turn is a supernatural movie with Samantha Akkineni that will unnerve you. On Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha is the story of a cop chasing a criminal leading to a thought-provoking drama. On Hotstar
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru follows a cop investigating a couple's murder while faces his past with shocking twists. On MX Player
Jai Bhim is based on the true story of a lawyer fighting for justice of a poor tribal man who gets falsely accused. On Prime Video.
Ratsasan is a Tamil horror and psychological thriller only for the brave-hearted. On Hotstar.
Kavaludaari is a slow-burn police drama with intriguing twists and strong performances. On Prime Video.
Anjaam Pathira, a consulting criminologist helps solve a series of murders. On Aha.
Visaranai is a Tamil crime thriller exposing police corruption and the fight for justice. On Netflix.
