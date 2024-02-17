Top 10 South Indian mystery thrillers to watch on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a police officer who seeks revenge after losing his leg during a murder investigation. On MX Player.
Vikram Vedha explores the complex relationship between a cop and a criminal. On MX Player
Drushyam is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam thriller Drishyam. On Sun NXT.
Visaranai is a Tamil crime thriller exposing police brutality and the struggles of the underclass. On Netflix.
Mumbai Police follows an amnesia-stricken cop who struggles to recall his past and solve a case with a shocking climax. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathira follows a criminologist who helps solve a series of unusual serial killings. On Aha.
U-Turn is a supernatural thriller with Samantha Akkineni, guaranteed to leave you unsettled. On Netflix.
Ratsasan is a chilling horror thriller not for the faint of heart. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Gultoo is a modern suspense thriller focusing on cybercrime and relatable characters. On Aha.
Kavaludaari is a slow-burn police drama with intriguing twists and strong performances. On Prime Video.
