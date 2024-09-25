Top 10 South Indian period drama films that are available to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 25, 2024
Ponniyin Selvan: I and II are on Amazon Prime Video. The films by Mani Ratnam are about the Chola dynasty.
Dasara is a period action drama starring Nani. It is about three friends based in a coal mining village.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical action war drama on Amazon Prime Video. It is set 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny.
Asuran is on Amazon Prime Video. Dhanush' movie is about a farmer's son killing a rich man.
Harkara is on Aha. It is a historical drama about Kaali Venkat whose life changes after his conversation with a stranger.
Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara is based in the 1990s. But the film also has flashes from 1847 and 1970s.
Rangasthalam is a period action drama starring Ram Charan. It is about a man fighting the corrupt.
Hey Ram movie is on JioCinema. It is a historical drama based during the Partition of India.
Urumi is on PLEX, Zee5 and more. It is about a warrior in 16th century Kerala avenging death of his father.
RRR is also set in British Rule era. Two men fighting for freedom in this one. It is on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!
