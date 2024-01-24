Top 10 South Indian period films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2 by Mani Ratnam was an amazing adventure period drama laced with romance and a revenge saga that fans loved. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR by SS Rajamouli won an Oscar and several accolades. It's one of the most loved movies across the globe. Watch RRR on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic period action movie based on the life of independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rudhramadevi stars Anushka Shetty, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and more. It is an interesting watch. Watch on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Magadheera was one of the most loved Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer movies. The Hindi dubbed movie is quite popular amongst fans. It is on Aha video and YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kochadaiiyaan starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone is on JioCinema. It is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautamiputra Satakarni is available to binge-watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. It talks about a powerful king from the Satavahana dynasty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We also have Baahubali. SS Rajamouli made the movie so well that one cannot just not love it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are just too good in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It's on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mamangam stars Mammootty, Unni Mukundan and more celebs. It's a movie based on a 12-year-old heroic warrior. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urumi is set in the 16th century. It is about Kelu, a warrior whose father was killed by Vasco da Gama and his troops. Watch it on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Republic Day 2024 wishes inspired by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other Bollywood movie dialogues
Find Out More