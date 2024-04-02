Top 10 South Indian psychological thrillers for a perfect end to the day to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop revisiting his past. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukshanam is a psychological thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective who murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru is about a rapist-killer. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Papanasam is the remake of the original Drishyam. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan is a psychological thriller that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over on Netflix is a perfect psychological thriller that will keep you glued.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V1 Murder Case is about the murder of a woman. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar will leave you surprised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn is a supernatural thriller on MX Player that will leave you shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most entertaining Tamil movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More