Top 10 South Indian psychological thrillers for a perfect end to the day to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 02, 2024
Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop revisiting his past. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Anukshanam is a psychological thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma.
Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective who murders.
Evaru is about a rapist-killer. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Papanasam is the remake of the original Drishyam. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ratsasan is a psychological thriller that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Game Over on Netflix is a perfect psychological thriller that will keep you glued.
V1 Murder Case is about the murder of a woman. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar will leave you surprised.
U-Turn is a supernatural thriller on MX Player that will leave you shocked.
