Top 10 South Indian psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 24, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer U-Turn can be watched on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop who revisits his past. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anukshanam is a film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan on Prime Video is about a detective who murders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan starrer Papanasam can be streamed on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru on Prime Video is about a rapist killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Paanu starrer Game Over on Netflix will shock you at every scene.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
V1 Murder Case on Prime Video will keep you glued.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in main roles. Watch on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2 soon to join Jawan, KGF 2 and more in 10 Highest Grossing Hindi films list; check box office collection
Find Out More