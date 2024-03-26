Top 10 South Indian romance hit movies to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

O Kadhal Kanmani, a live-in relationship leading to marriage. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sillu Karupatti, an anthology movie following four short films about friendship. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My Kadavule is a love story based on second chances in love. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Power Paandi is a senior citizen romance movie streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varane Avashyamund, a Love story between a young and middle-aged couple. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia is a movie with a heartbreaking climax from a woman's perspective. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mundina Nildana revolves around a man on the verge of a breakdown On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishna And His Leela follows the story of a two-timer struggling with honesty. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

C/o Kancharapalem follows love and feminism in an underprivileged community. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fidaa revolves around marriage and a woman's dreams. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 Korean dramas coming up in April on OTT

 

 Find Out More