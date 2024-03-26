Top 10 South Indian romance hit movies to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
O Kadhal Kanmani, a live-in relationship leading to marriage. On Prime Video.
Sillu Karupatti, an anthology movie following four short films about friendship. On Netflix.
Oh My Kadavule is a love story based on second chances in love. On Zee5.
Power Paandi is a senior citizen romance movie streaming on Netflix.
Varane Avashyamund, a Love story between a young and middle-aged couple. On Netflix.
Dia is a movie with a heartbreaking climax from a woman's perspective. On Prime Video.
Mundina Nildana revolves around a man on the verge of a breakdown On Netflix.
Krishna And His Leela follows the story of a two-timer struggling with honesty. On Netflix.
C/o Kancharapalem follows love and feminism in an underprivileged community. On Netflix.
Fidaa revolves around marriage and a woman's dreams. On Prime Video.
