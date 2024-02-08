Top 10 South Indian romance movies on OTT that trump over Bollywood romcoms
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
96 stars Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. Two high-school meet each other at a reunion. Watch this movie on SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video or rent it on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alaipayuthey is a romance movie wherein two lovers elope and get married but soon they realise that married life is not all hunky dory. This was remade in Saathiya. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fidaa starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi is a heartwarming romance movie with some amazing music. Watch it on MX Player or Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. It is their first movie together and so endearing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The songs will stay with you and so would the characters. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar or ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Majili stars former lovers Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is about unrequited love. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mr Perfect is a hearty romance drama movie. Watch it on ZEE5 or MX Player. It is also on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orey Bujjiga stars Raj Tarun, Malavika Nair in lead roles. The movie will tug at your heartstrings. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam stars Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly. It is about a man who falls in love with different women at different stages in his life. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film was a huge hit and received immense love from everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Watch Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tholi Prema stars Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna. It is about giving second chances at love. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar or ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 fights of TV stars that left us astonished
Find Out More