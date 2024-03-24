Top 10 South Indian sci-fi films to watch on ZEE5, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Captain on Zee5 is about a brave Captain who leads a dangerous mission.
Maanaadu is a Tamil sci-fi film that you can watch on SonyLiv.
The movie 24 on ZEE5 is about a scientist who successfully manages to invent a time machine.
7 aum Arivu is a Tamil film starring Suriya on ZEE5.
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's movie 2.0 on Amazon Prime Video.
Who is a sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime Video which is about a small place where strange events occur.
9 is a sci-fi horror movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran on Disney+Hotstar.
Antariksham 9000 KMPH on YouTube is a story of a retired astronaut.
Oke Oka Jeevitham on SonyLiv is about a boys trying to build a time machine.
Tik Tik Tik stars Jayam Ravi and you can watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
