Top 10 South Indian sci-fi films to watch on ZEE5, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Captain on Zee5 is about a brave Captain who leads a dangerous mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maanaadu is a Tamil sci-fi film that you can watch on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie 24 on ZEE5 is about a scientist who successfully manages to invent a time machine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 aum Arivu is a Tamil film starring Suriya on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's movie 2.0 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who is a sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime Video which is about a small place where strange events occur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

9 is a sci-fi horror movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Antariksham 9000 KMPH on YouTube is a story of a retired astronaut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oke Oka Jeevitham on SonyLiv is about a boys trying to build a time machine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tik Tik Tik stars Jayam Ravi and you can watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Hera Pheri 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies that gave us iconic trios

 

 Find Out More